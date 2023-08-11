1ST Source Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

1ST Source Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. 1ST Source Bank owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $17,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,924 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after buying an additional 1,680,250 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,699 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.