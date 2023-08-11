1ST Source Bank Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,124 shares of company stock worth $8,495,597 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

