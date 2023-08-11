1ST Source Bank Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.37. 15,463,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,899. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $103.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

