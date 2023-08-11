1ST Source Bank Has $6.12 Million Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 77,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.56. The stock had a trading volume of 59,292 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.56.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.