1ST Source Bank Has $752,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.01. 5,382,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,799,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

