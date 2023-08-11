1ST Source Bank Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,947. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

