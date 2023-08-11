1ST Source Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,402,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. 1st Source accounts for 21.2% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.30% of 1st Source worth $319,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in 1st Source by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SRCE. StockNews.com upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 1st Source from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

1st Source Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SRCE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,644. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About 1st Source

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.