1ST Source Bank Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.07. 1,201,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,152. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

