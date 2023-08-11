1ST Source Bank Sells 167 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.62. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

