1ST Source Bank Sells 361 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.