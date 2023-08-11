1ST Source Bank Sells 78 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $473.78. 527,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,923. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

