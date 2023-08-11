1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.96% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 57,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,593. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $117,851.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,918.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $54,999.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,494,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $117,851.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,918.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,653 shares of company stock worth $297,414. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

