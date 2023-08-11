2,142 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.34. The company had a trading volume of 35,315,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,967,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,508.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

