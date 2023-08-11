2,200 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,136 shares of company stock worth $3,741,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $195.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.01. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

