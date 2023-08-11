22,912 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 0.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

