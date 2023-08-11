237 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 237 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,823,000 after purchasing an additional 161,249 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after buying an additional 428,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AppFolio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,204,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $131,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPF traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $173.08. 35,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,594. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.02 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.29.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 31.03% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on APPF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

