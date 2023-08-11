240,928 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 6,930.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vipshop by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.53. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

