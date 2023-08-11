2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TWOU. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Get 2U alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on 2U

2U Trading Up 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of 2U

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. 2U has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.