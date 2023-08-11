2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $5.30 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.40 to $5.30 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.34.

Get 2U alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on 2U

2U Trading Up 25.6 %

Institutional Trading of 2U

Shares of 2U stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 1,364,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. 2U has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in 2U by 8.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 160,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in 2U by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 834,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 71,065 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 2U by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 156,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in 2U by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.