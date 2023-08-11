2U’s (TWOU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on 2U from $7.40 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.34.

TWOU stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,218,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $316.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.22. 2U has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

