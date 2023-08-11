3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.46. The stock had a trading volume of 704,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

