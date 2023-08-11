400 Shares in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Acquired by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 29.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. UBS Group started coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.94. The stock had a trading volume of 57,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,562. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.48. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

