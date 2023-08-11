40,049 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

IPG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.