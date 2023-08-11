42-coin (42) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

42-coin (42) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for about $26,401.42 or 0.90129642 BTC on exchanges. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $156.12 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 42-coin has traded down 30.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00282709 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013417 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020903 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000475 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.
42-coin Profile
42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.
