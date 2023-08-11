5,383 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

Several research firms have commented on POR. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

