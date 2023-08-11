5,600 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $33.01 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Read Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.