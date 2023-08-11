89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports.

89bio Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ETNB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. 89bio has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $111,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $111,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $646,938. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 89bio by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 89bio from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

