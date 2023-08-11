89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports.
89bio Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ ETNB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. 89bio has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $111,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $111,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $646,938. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 89bio from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.
Read Our Latest Report on ETNB
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 89bio
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.