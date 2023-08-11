8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. 8X8 updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

8X8 Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ EGHT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Insider Activity at 8X8

In other news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $127,596.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $127,596.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,152 shares of company stock worth $206,682 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 8X8 by 16.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after buying an additional 2,763,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,632.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $4,314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in 8X8 by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 646,548 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 839,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 562,605 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

