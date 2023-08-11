A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $71.99 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.