A Scott Anderson Sells 22,180 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $68.71. 433,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,497. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 81,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

