AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Update

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 522.2% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 784.0 days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance

IDTVF remained flat at $25.43 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. AB Industrivärden has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

