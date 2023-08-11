Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 444,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,168. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,841 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

