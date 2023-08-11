Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 444,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,168. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.02.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
