Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,070. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 519.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

