Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,070. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.
About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
