abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO opened at $5.78 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 817.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 44,124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

