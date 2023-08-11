abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance
NYSE AWP opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Machine Learning Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Recession-Ready: 3 Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Growing Margin Apparel Stocks To Consider
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.