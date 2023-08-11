abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AWP opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,197,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 634,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 399,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,156,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 241,893 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 133,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4,769.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 78,504 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

