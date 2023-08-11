Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ACP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.92. 267,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACP. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

