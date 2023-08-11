Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ACP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.92. 267,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $8.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.