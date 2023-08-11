abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (API) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on August 31st

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of API opened at GBX 48.86 ($0.62) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.25 million, a PE ratio of -374.62 and a beta of 0.30. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 45.85 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.03). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.92.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

