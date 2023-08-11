abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (API) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on August 31st

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of API opened at GBX 48.86 ($0.62) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.25 million, a PE ratio of -374.62 and a beta of 0.30. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 45.85 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.03). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.92.
About abrdn Property Income Trust
