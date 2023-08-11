AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AC Immune in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACIU

AC Immune Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ACIU opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.68. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in AC Immune by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.