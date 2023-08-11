ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 166,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,023. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.30 million, a PE ratio of -18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 332.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 116.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

