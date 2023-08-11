Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $43.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 337.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,922.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

