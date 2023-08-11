Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.84. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 34,304 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $825.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.22.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.46% and a negative net margin of 160.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptimmune Therapeutics

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $43,408.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 53,131 shares of company stock valued at $48,373 in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $91,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 532,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 51,408 shares during the period.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

