ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut ADC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of ADCT opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 325.79% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The company had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

