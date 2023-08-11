Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.69 and last traded at $39.71. Approximately 802,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 860,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Adient Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Adient news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 782.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 624.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

