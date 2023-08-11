ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA opened at $4.31 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $957.98 million, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADMA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 183.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 78,169 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 6,716.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 87,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

