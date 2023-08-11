Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,238 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Adobe worth $305,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $194,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $515.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $552.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $494.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

