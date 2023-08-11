Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,138 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 3.1% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $508.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $552.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $496.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

