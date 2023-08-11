Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Trimmed by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,490 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $508.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,177. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94. The stock has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

