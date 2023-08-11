Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002545 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and $362,704.80 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001901 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,752,448 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol designed to provide blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. Adshares is a self-contained ecosystem with interconnected components, the main ones being the blockchain and the protocol. Here, the blockchain is responsible for the transmission of payment transactions, while the protocol stands for transmission of advertising information that operates based on the blockchain. The protocol enables advertisers to manage all their digital advertising from one place – and helps creators and publishers to monetize their space in Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions, websites and any advertising space in the world (DOOH).

The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.

Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.

The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”

