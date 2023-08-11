ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion. ADT also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.30-0.40 EPS.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,299. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. ADT has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $10.10.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in ADT by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ADT by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ADT by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in ADT by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Featured Stories

