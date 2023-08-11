Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s previous close.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ATGE stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.70. 337,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,923. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $364.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $19,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

